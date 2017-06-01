Trump: U.S. will withdraw from Paris climate accord

President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.

President Donald Trump says the United States will immediately cease "all implementation" of Paris climate change accord standards.



Trump announced Thursday that the United States is withdrawing from the landmark 190-nation agreement to reduce earth-warming gases.



The president said that the nation would stop adhering to the emissions reductions standards immediately. The agreement was nonbinding.



Trump painted the original deal as "unfair" to American workers and taxpayers, suggesting that other countries had more favorable agreements.



He also said that the United States would be willing to re-enter the deal on "better terms."

Trump says U.S. will begin negotiations to re-enter agreement.

Barack Obama responded to the decision saying in part, Trump administration is joining 'small handful of nations that reject the future' with climate pact withdrawal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...