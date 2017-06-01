Montana chosen as setting for new game in 'Far Cry' series

Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.

Typically, the "Far Cry" series is set in foreign locations. This is the first time a game in the series will take place in the United States.

According to a press release from the Montana Department of Commerce, an Ubisoft spokesperson said because of the landscape and "do-it-yourself" attitude of Montanans, Montana was a perfect fit for the game setting.

In between the action, the release says players can experience Montana activities such as hunting and fishing challenges.

Promotional video for the game was shot near Poplar. According to the release, the crew employed some Montanans and generated an estimated $20,000 for the Poplar economy.

The game is set to release in February 2018.

Check out the trailer below.

WARNING: Please be advised this trailer contains graphic content.