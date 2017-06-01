Montana chosen as setting for new game in 'Far Cry' series

As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.
Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.
Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.
Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.
Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.