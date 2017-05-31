MHP report shows 2016 a safer year for drivers in Montana

Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.

The report shows a decrease in the amount of DUI's across Montana as well as a lower number of tickets issued for speeding in 2016.

The full MHP 2016 Annual Report can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol/forms/

Other notes from MHP's report: