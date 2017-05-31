MHP report shows 2016 a safer year for drivers in Montana - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MHP report shows 2016 a safer year for drivers in Montana

Posted: Updated:

Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year. 

The report shows a decrease in the amount of DUI's across Montana as well as a lower number of tickets issued for speeding in 2016. 

The full MHP 2016 Annual Report can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol/forms/

Other notes from MHP's report: 

  • statewide car crashes down from 204 in 2015 to 171 in 2016 (33 fewer crashes)
  • #1 contributing cause for car crashes in Montana: inattentive driving
  • #1 contributing cause for fatal car crashes in Montana: alcohol, followed by drugs
  • Missoula County shows 20 fatal crashes in 2016, followed by Flathead County with 18 fatal crashes, and Yellowstone County with 17 fatal crashes 

  • Most Popular