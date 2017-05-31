MHP report shows 2016 a safer year for drivers in Montana

Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.
Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.
After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.