Alive After 5 returns to Downtown Billings

U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.
Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
With Montana's special election now firmly in the rear-view mirror, a number of questions and concerns await Montana politicians as Greg Gianforte prepares to join Congress
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
