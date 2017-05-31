Gov. Bullock signs Real ID bill

Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...