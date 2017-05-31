Gov. Bullock signs Real ID bill - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Gov. Bullock signs Real ID bill

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.
    
The Independent Record reported (http://bit.ly/2rcbgOs) Tuesday that Bullock, after signing the bill into law last week, will ask the Department of Homeland Security for a pair of extensions to comply with the 2005 Federal Real ID Act. The 2005 act is intended to improve national security and prevent identity theft.
    
A governor's office spokesperson says the request will be made in the next couple of weeks.
    
State officials refused to comply with the Real ID Act in the past, expressing concern that it jeopardizes the security of the people of Montana by creating a national database of documents.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

