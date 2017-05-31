CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding Trump's severed head

CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
Publicists announce Ariana Grande will play her charity concert for the victims of the Manchester Sunday, June 4.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Police say a suspected suicide bomb blast near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital has killed a policeman and injured four other officers.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
With Montana's special election now firmly in the rear-view mirror, a number of questions and concerns await Montana politicians as Greg Gianforte prepares to join Congress
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
