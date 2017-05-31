Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The presidential tweeter is back in full.

For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring.

During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician. His twitter feed included statements of solidarity with world leaders, video clips from arrival statements and formal ceremonies and the like.

Well, Twitterverse, he's back now.

Trump on Wednesday unleashed a string of tweets that showed the president was holding nothing back, on matters both trivial and consequential.

The most mystifying was a wee-hours tweet that contained the nonword "covfefe" (cuv-fey-fey.)

Trump hasn't explained what that meant or if it was simply a typo.

But his twitter feed now includes a challenge to "figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe.'"

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

