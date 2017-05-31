Safety tips for swimming in rivers, lakes and streams

Public pools aren't the only places Montanans are swimming in this summer.

Life jackets aren't just for boating. According to the Red Cross many people involved in aquatic emergencies aren't planning on swimming so the Red Cross recommends wearing one whenever you're around water.

Here are other ways to be around water from the Red Cross.

Be aware of water and weather conditions. The Red Cross says whenever you're a near natural water environment look out for unexpected changes in air or water temperature, fast-moving currents, hazards, like dams or rocks and aquatic like life vegetation.

Next, they say set and enforce rules. The Red Cross says always swim with a buddy, enter unknown or shallow water cautiously, feet first and only dive in water clearly marked safe for diving.

Last, the Red Cross says know how to respond in an emergency.

They say if a child is missing always check the water first as seconds count in preventing death or disability from drowning. Also, they say take CPR and water safety courses and keep a phone and first aid kit with you.