Account Executive

KULR-8 Television is growing and has an opening for an entry-level account executive.

Be a part of our expanding sales team in a superior work environment. 

Responsibilities include:

  • prospecting for new business
  • analyzing customer's needs
  • developing presentations
  • negotiating business
  • selling specials and sponsorships
  • writing broadcast sales and production orders
  • and providing a high level of customer service as the liaison between the station and the client.

Willingness to work as a team player is a must.

Sales experience preferred.

Excellent pay and benefits.

Send resume and cover letter to tim.white@cowlesmontana.com.  

KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.
 