KULR-8 Television is growing and has an opening for an entry-level account executive.
Be a part of our expanding sales team in a superior work environment.
Responsibilities include:
Willingness to work as a team player is a must.
Sales experience preferred.
Excellent pay and benefits.
Send resume and cover letter to tim.white@cowlesmontana.com.
KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.
