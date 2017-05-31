KULR-8 Television is growing and has an opening for an entry-level account executive.

Be a part of our expanding sales team in a superior work environment.

Responsibilities include:

prospecting for new business

analyzing customer's needs

developing presentations

negotiating business

selling specials and sponsorships

writing broadcast sales and production orders

and providing a high level of customer service as the liaison between the station and the client.

Willingness to work as a team player is a must.

Sales experience preferred.

Excellent pay and benefits.

Send resume and cover letter to tim.white@cowlesmontana.com.

KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

