Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m.

Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

According to the press release, initial reports were that Littlelight fled the area with a two-year-old child, but officers located them nearby.

The child suffered a broken leg, and a 41-year-old male passenger suffered a laceration to the head. Both were transported to the hospital for injuries.

