Bringing Raymond Gaabo's Legacy Home: Help Us Unite This Memorial Book With Veteran's Family

Raymond Gaabo's memorial book includes photos from the veteran's funeral, medals from his service, and more

The above photo of Raymond Gaabo is included in his memorial book

Veteran Raymond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police Department

After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.

The book labeled 'Memorial Tribute' chronicles the life of Raymond H. Gaabo, including documents and achievements from Gaabo's time serving in the U.S. Air Force, the Army, and for the Detroit Police Department. Veterans with Warrior Wishes Montana are now working to bring Gaabo's legacy home.

"It would just be an honor for us as Warrior Wishes to be able to say 'look, we have this book,'" WWM Founder Miguel Gonzalez said. "There are things that veterans can still be remembered for, and I think that's the family decision to be able to do that and say" 'my dad, my uncle, my grandfather, that's him. He was here. He did this.'"

Gonzalez reached out to KULR-8 to investigate the book's origin and help locate family surviving Raymond Gaabo, who died at age 69 on August 7, 1991, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Gaabo's death certificate is included in the book, but the memorial also captures the life the veteran lived. Within the pages, Gaabo's tribute book also includes a medal for good merit from the Army, photos of loved ones, even Gaabo's high school grades record.

"This is just living proof that you're complete, you're home," Gonzalez said. "His body is home, but his story is not."

Gaabo's obituary said the veteran was survived by his wife, Helen Bown, his son, Edward R. Gaabo, his daughter, Carol Jensvold, his stepson, Bernand Bown, four stepdaughters, Betty Ennis, Loretta James, Eva Qualls, Bernice Collins, a grandchild, 14 grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and two sisters.

KULR-8 is continuing to reach out to attempt to make contact with these family members listed 26 years ago.

Gonzales said he hopes Warrior Wishes can personally deliver the memorial tribute to Gaabo's family when contact is made.

"It carries more validity if you have somebody, maybe in the news, to say 'you know, these people don't know you, but they care about you,'" Gonzalez said.

If you are someone you know has a connection with the Gaabo family, or knowledge of them, please contact KULR-8 at 406-656-8558.