Bringing Raymond Gaabo's Legacy Home: Help Us Unite This Memoria - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Bringing Raymond Gaabo's Legacy Home: Help Us Unite This Memorial Book With Veteran's Family

Posted: Updated:
Veteran Raymond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police Department Veteran Raymond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police Department
The above photo of Raymond Gaabo is included in his memorial book The above photo of Raymond Gaabo is included in his memorial book
Raymond Gaabo's memorial book includes photos from the veteran's funeral, medals from his service, and more Raymond Gaabo's memorial book includes photos from the veteran's funeral, medals from his service, and more
Local veterans with Warrior Wishes Montana are working to unite Raymond Gaabo's memorial book with his family Local veterans with Warrior Wishes Montana are working to unite Raymond Gaabo's memorial book with his family

After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it. 

The book labeled 'Memorial Tribute' chronicles the life of Raymond H. Gaabo, including documents and achievements from Gaabo's time serving in the U.S. Air Force, the Army, and for the Detroit Police Department. Veterans with Warrior Wishes Montana are now working to bring Gaabo's legacy home. 

"It would just be an honor for us as Warrior Wishes to be able to say 'look, we have this book,'" WWM Founder Miguel Gonzalez said. "There are things that veterans can still be remembered for, and I think that's the family decision to be able to do that and say" 'my dad, my uncle, my grandfather, that's him. He was here. He did this.'"

Gonzalez reached out to KULR-8 to investigate the book's origin and help locate family surviving Raymond Gaabo, who died at age 69 on August 7, 1991, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Gaabo's death certificate is included in the book, but the memorial also captures the life the veteran lived. Within the pages, Gaabo's tribute book also includes a medal for good merit from the Army, photos of loved ones, even Gaabo's high school grades record. 

"This is just living proof that you're complete, you're home," Gonzalez said. "His body is home, but his story is not."

Gaabo's obituary said the veteran was survived by his wife, Helen Bown, his son, Edward R. Gaabo, his daughter, Carol Jensvold, his stepson, Bernand Bown, four stepdaughters, Betty Ennis, Loretta James, Eva Qualls, Bernice Collins, a grandchild, 14 grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and two sisters. 

KULR-8 is continuing to reach out to attempt to make contact with these family members listed 26 years ago. 

Gonzales said he hopes Warrior Wishes can personally deliver the memorial tribute to Gaabo's family when contact is made. 

"It carries more validity if you have somebody, maybe in the news, to say 'you know, these people don't know you, but they care about you,'" Gonzalez said. 

If you are someone you know has a connection with the Gaabo family, or knowledge of them, please contact KULR-8 at 406-656-8558.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:34:27 GMT

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

  • Bringing Raymond Gaabo's Legacy Home: Help Us Unite This Memorial Book With Veteran's Family

    Bringing Raymond Gaabo's Legacy Home: Help Us Unite This Memorial Book With Veteran's Family

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:46:16 GMT
    Veteran Rayond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police DepartmentVeteran Rayond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police Department
    After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.  The book labeled 'Memorial Tribute' chronicles the life of Raymond H. Gaabo, including documents and achievements from Gaabo's time serving in the U.S. Air Force, the Army, and for the Detroit Police Department. Veterans with Warrior Wishes Montana are now working to bring Gaabo's legacy home.  "It w...
    After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.  The book labeled 'Memorial Tribute' chronicles the life of Raymond H. Gaabo, including documents and achievements from Gaabo's time serving in the U.S. Air Force, the Army, and for the Detroit Police Department. Veterans with Warrior Wishes Montana are now working to bring Gaabo's legacy home.  "It w...

  • Beat summer dehydration in Montana

    Beat summer dehydration in Montana

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:40:28 GMT

    Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season. 

    Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:34:27 GMT

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

  • Car thieves busy in Billings

    Car thieves busy in Billings

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:34:04 GMT

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

  • UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

    UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:46:41 GMT

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

  • China postpones portion of cybersecurity law

    China postpones portion of cybersecurity law

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:14 AM EDT2017-05-31 08:14:38 GMT
    China is postponing enforcement of part of a cybersecurity law that business groups warn might violate Beijing's free-trade pledges, but says most of its restrictions will take effect Thursday as planned.
    China is postponing enforcement of part of a cybersecurity law that business groups warn might violate Beijing's free-trade pledges, but says most of its restrictions will take effect Thursday as planned.

  • Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:08:28 GMT

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.
    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.

  • Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:55:32 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.