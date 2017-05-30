$25K reward offered for info about white wolf death - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

$25K reward offered for info about white wolf death

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.
    
The wolf is believed to have been shot April 10 or 11. Wildlife managers euthanized the 12-year-old female wolf after hikers found it injured.
    
Park Superintendent Dan Wenk says due to an outpouring of donations the park established the Yellowstone Resources Rewards Fund. Up to $25,000 will pay the reward in the wolf shooting case. Any money left over will be used for future resource violation cases in the park.
    
Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Branch via phone at 1-888-653-0009; via text at 202-379-4761; online at www.nps.gov/isb and click on "submit a tip;" via email at nps_isbnps.gov; via Facebook message InvestigativeServicesNPS or via Twitter SpecialAgentNPS.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Beat summer dehydration in Montana

    Beat summer dehydration in Montana

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:40:28 GMT

    Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season. 

    Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season. 

  • $25K reward offered for info about white wolf death

    $25K reward offered for info about white wolf death

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:33:34 GMT

    MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.

    MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.

  • Tester comes to Billings for Veteran Listening Session

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:17:39 GMT

    Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans. 

    Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Car thieves busy in Billings

    Car thieves busy in Billings

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:34:04 GMT

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

  • Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:55:32 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

  • UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

    UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:46:41 GMT

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

  • Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:08:28 GMT

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

  • Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.
    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.

  • First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-30 05:32:58 GMT
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...

  • Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:58:57 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

  • Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot

    Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-05-30 13:53:22 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC.  Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video:

    KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC.  Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video: