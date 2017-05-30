Beat summer dehydration in Montana

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season.

Even if you don't do any outdoor summer activities, the hot weather can affect you in your house or at the office. Montana summers can be dry so doctors said it's important to stay hydrated, no matter what you're doing.

Dr. Peter light with Billings Clinic said when you're busy, you may drink caffeinated beverages to help you get through the day. Caffeine is a diuretic, so if it's not supplemented with water, it can actually speed up dehydration. The same goes for alcohol.

If you're doing any strenuous activity, like hiking or biking, Light said it's important to calculate your water consumption. If you start to feel thirsty, get some water. It could be the first sign of dehydration.

"You'll get a dry mouth then you might get muscle aches," Light said. "If you get severely dehydrated you might get a cramp or weakness. You'll feel dizzy when you stand up. A person who gets severely dehydrated will be weak, lethargic, and sometimes even confused."

Light said you should also make sure your kids and your pets stay hydrated as well because they can't always do it on their own.