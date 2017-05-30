Tester comes to Billings for Veteran Listening Session - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Tester comes to Billings for Veteran Listening Session

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans. Tester held the listening session to determine the future of the VA Choice Program.

Tester said he is working to improve the department of Veteran Affairs Choice Program by meeting with veterans, advocates and health care providers.

"What we heard here today were veterans who were continually frustrated with scheduling problems with not being able to let the doctors do their job, with not really decentralizing the VA like what used to happen," Tester said.

Tester heard from Billings veterans who are asking for a change in the way the VA Choice Program is run. Many of them said they have to wait weeks to see a doctor, if not longer.

"I've been declared dead by the people in Ft. Harrison," Veteran Jacqueline Ziegler said. "Which was really amusing. Literally, I was told I couldn't be seen because they thought I was dead because my records were in the basement."

On top of veterans having issues, Tester also said he's heard from providers who say the VA is not paying them on time.

"We've just got to figure out a way to simplify this whole program to make it work better for our veterans," Tester said. "And make it so the providers want to be a part of the program  instead of walking away from it."

     The goal of the listening session is to hear some of the issues veterans have been having to try to iron them out. 

"Everybody is different, every region is different," Ziegler said. "One blanket model does not work for everybody."

"What we've come up with at the Veteran's Affairs committee in the senate is a bill that works for Veteran's," Tester said. "And works for providers. We've got to do things that's going to cut red tape and make it user friendly."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Beat summer dehydration in Montana

    Beat summer dehydration in Montana

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:40:28 GMT

    Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season. 

    Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season. 

  • $25K reward offered for info about white wolf death

    $25K reward offered for info about white wolf death

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:33:34 GMT

    MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.

    MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.

  • Tester comes to Billings for Veteran Listening Session

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:17:39 GMT

    Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans. 

    Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Car thieves busy in Billings

    Car thieves busy in Billings

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:34:04 GMT

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

  • Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:55:32 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

  • UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

    UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:46:41 GMT

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

  • Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:08:28 GMT

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

  • Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.
    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.

  • First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-30 05:32:58 GMT
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...

  • Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:58:57 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

  • Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot

    Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-05-30 13:53:22 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC.  Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video:

    KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC.  Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video: