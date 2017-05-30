Reward upped to $25K for info about Yellowstone wolf death

As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...

