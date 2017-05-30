Reward upped to $25K for info about Yellowstone wolf death

Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers have trapped and relocated a young female grizzly bear in the northwest part of the state.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
