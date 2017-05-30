Cleveland fires 1 officer, suspends 2nd in Rice shooting

Publicists announce Ariana Grande will play her charity concert for the victims of the Manchester Sunday, June 4.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Police say a suspected suicide bomb blast near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital has killed a policeman and injured four other officers.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
