Give your child a summer brain boost

You can keep your child learning during the time off from school by helping them use aviation and engineering skills by making model airplanes.

Mary Swan, Home Science Tools Customer Service Lead, says there's a huge focus now on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activities for kids. She says giving your child a craft, such as a model airplanes to build, gives them a way to use STEM from home and learn more about science.

"Flight design, there are some physics concepts as well, just aerodynamics," Swan says.

Swan also says living in Montana, mice and owls are a part of our ecosystem, so you can teach your kids more about the environment they live in by using an owl pellet dissection kit. Swan says these biology-focused kits help you see what an owl has eaten. She says this could inspire a career in biology or nature-related field.