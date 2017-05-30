First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location on Tuesday, with a Ground Breaking Celebration to kick off the expansion
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
Billings police found a male pinned under his vehicle on Rimrock Road Monday morning.
It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
