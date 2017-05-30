Family rescued from the Yellowstone River - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

Sgt. Paris tells KULR-8 a fourth family member swam to shore on her own. Authorities say family members were not using life jackets, there are no injuries to report.

