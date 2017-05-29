Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel honor fallen soldiers

Dozens of people attended ceremonies in Billings and Laurel to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day. One of the keynote speakers at the ceremony in Laurel was Senator Jon Tester.

"My dad, Chappy Nightingale, was in the 82nd Airborne," said daughter of Chappy, Chris Nightingale. "He grew up in Kansas on a farm and he always said the first airplane that he went into, he jumped out of. When he was in WWII."

Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Memorial Day is the remembrance of fallen soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom," said Monique Lewis, a veteran who attended the ceremony in Billings.

"Good to be here to see this cemetery - it might seem odd, but- come alive," said Tester. "There are 719 people buried here who have served this country and it wasn't long ago this was a wheat field."

Monique Lewis lost several loved ones who were in the military. Today meant so much more than a holiday.

"This is a special day for me," said Lewis. "It is very emotional for me. It is something that a lot of people forget about. It's almost a forgotten thing."