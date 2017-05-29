Grizzly bear moved away from residential areas in NW Wyoming - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Grizzly bear moved away from residential areas in NW Wyoming

By Associated Press
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers have trapped and relocated a young female grizzly bear in the northwest part of the state.
    
The agency says the sub adult bear was captured on May 22 for frequenting residential areas and livestock calving pastures on private lands on the South Fork of the Shoshone River west of Cody.
    
The bear was moved to the Snake River drainage about 20 miles northwest of Moran in Grand Teton National Park.

