Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Garfield County, Mont. -

A 15-year-old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office the teen was riding in a car with two other teens around 1:00 a.m. when the accident happened.

Two other juveniles, a male and a female, were also in the vehicle. They sustained only minor injuries.

The sheriff's office was unable to say who was driving the vehicle.

The accident happened on Hell Creek Road about nine miles north of Jordan.

The Sheriff's office tells KULR-8 this is a gravel road and that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. 

Investigators say that It appeared the vehicle lost control and flipped when the driver over corrected.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:08:28 GMT

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

  • House fire on Belvedere Drive

    House fire on Belvedere Drive

    Monday, May 29 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-05-29 18:55:46 GMT

    BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.

    BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.

  • One person injured in early morning crash

    One person injured in early morning crash

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:50:18 GMT

    Billings police found a male pinned under his vehicle on Rimrock Road Monday morning.

    Billings police found a male pinned under his vehicle on Rimrock Road Monday morning.

    •   

  • Most Popular