Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

A 15-year-old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office the teen was riding in a car with two other teens around 1:00 a.m. when the accident happened.

Two other juveniles, a male and a female, were also in the vehicle. They sustained only minor injuries.

The sheriff's office was unable to say who was driving the vehicle.

The accident happened on Hell Creek Road about nine miles north of Jordan.

The Sheriff's office tells KULR-8 this is a gravel road and that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say that It appeared the vehicle lost control and flipped when the driver over corrected.