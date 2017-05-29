House fire on Belvedere Drive - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

House fire on Belvedere Drive

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive.

KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene.

It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence.

Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.

