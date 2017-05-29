One person injured in early morning crash

One person was injured in an early morning crash Monday.

According to Billings Police the crash happened on the 2800 block of Rimrock Road just before 4:30 a.m..

According to police when officers arrived, a 20-year-old was found with a limb pinned underneath the vehicle which had flipped.

The male victim was awake and breathing when transported to the Billings Clinic for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.