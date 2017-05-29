Car thieves busy in Billings

A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
Billings police found a male pinned under his vehicle on Rimrock Road Monday morning.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
