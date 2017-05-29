Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Police say a suspected suicide bomb blast near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital has killed a policeman and injured four other officers.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
An eight year old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. According to the Bozeman Chronicle, the girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing.
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
Many people from the Billings area might remember Lil' Peetzas - a business that sold a special kind of pizza. Ever heard of a pizzarito?
Lloyd Barrus pleaded not guilty to 25 felony charges, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore.
