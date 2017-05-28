Graduation day for Billings Senior high school

It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
The Arabian Horse Show is back in Billings.
It's a beautiful day to start Memorial Day weekend so KULR 8 hit the streets to see what your plans are for the holiday!
Many people from the Billings area might remember Lil' Peetzas - a business that sold a special kind of pizza. Ever heard of a pizzarito?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.
Many people from the Billings area might remember Lil' Peetzas - a business that sold a special kind of pizza. Ever heard of a pizzarito?
It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
The Arabian Horse Show is back in Billings.
It's a beautiful day to start Memorial Day weekend so KULR 8 hit the streets to see what your plans are for the holiday!
Beartooth Pass is completely open.
Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
