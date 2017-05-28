Arabian Horse Show returns to Billings - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Arabian Horse Show returns to Billings

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect

The Arabian Horse Show is back in Billings.

If you're looking for a family-fun event for the holiday weekend, the Arabian Horse Show continues Sunday.

And if you're looking to get up-close-and-personal with some horses, the Arabian Horse Association is also offering tours.

The tours are an hour long and teach you the history of the Arabian Horse Show. 

  • Most Popular