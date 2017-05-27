Memorial day Weekend: What people have planned

It's a beautiful day to start Memorial Day weekend so KULR 8 hit the streets to see what your plans are for the holiday! We found out kayaking, birthday parties, fishing, and relaxing at local parks are all on your agenda.

In our quest to find fun activities, some of you were spotted barbecuing, enjoying the local wildlife, or even getting married. Others we spoke with say they were on their way to Big Horn for some family-fun camping. Some are even celebrating other achievements.

"Celebrating my grandson, Tyson Rondoe's, graduation," said Edward Moore Jr. "We celebrate his educational goals more than we do almost anything else."

"We pretty much did our Memorial Day weekend celebration already," said Jenny Potter. She was throwing a party at Veteran's Park. "It's her birthday today. It's her first birthday so we just had a party, and friends, and family, and that was about it."

Other people KULR 8 spoke with said they plan to visit Yellowstone or head up to Red Lodge for a Memorial Day celebration.