Fundraising event sells pizzaritos

Many people from the Billings area might remember Lil' Peetzas - a business that sold a special kind of pizza. This special order was also found on the Dairy Queen menu. Well, the owner of Lil' Peetza's has a sister who is selling a similar food item with a similar recipe called 'pizzaritos' as a fundraising effort.

Pizzaritos are burritos with pizza toppings inside. This delicious food sale was a fundraiser for the Billings Masonic Center. The fundraiser was held at the Billings Masonic Center during their third annual flea market.

Carol Schell is the maker of pizzaritos and said she made about 1,400 pizzaritos for this fundraiser. Most of these orders were pre-made and ready to be picked up. Schell said many of the people who buy pizzaritos are people who used to buy Lil' Peetzas back in the late 70's to mid 80's. She explained why it's important to sell and make pizzaritos.

"Everybody's affected with cancer- heart problems and, you know, this is their way of supporting us so that we can make those charitable donations also," said Schell.

Schell said people have been begging her to sell these pizzaritos on a constant basis. There's even a Facebook page called 'Bring Back Lil' Peetzas', but she said that she'll only make pizzaritos for fundraising causes.