61-year-old Lloyd Barrus pleads not guilty to all charges

Lloyd Barrus pleaded not guilty to 25 felony charges, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore.

Defense attorney, Craig Shannon, tells KULR-8 his client, 61-year-old Barrus was arraigned in district court in Townsend Friday.

Barrus entered a not guilty plea to charges stemming from the death of Mason Moore and a pursuit on Interstate 90 that ended in another shootout.

That shootout 35 miles east of Missoula resulted in Barrus' son Sarshall dying from a shot to the head the next day.

Barrus' charges include 5 counts of attempted deliberate homicide, 2 of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide and 10 counts of assault on a peace officer.

Prosecutors have not decided if they will seek the death penalty.

During Friday's hearing Barrus apologized to Deputy Moore's wife and 3 children.