Beartooth Pass opens through to Cooke City

RED LODGE, Mont. -

Beartooth Pass is completely open. Montana Department of Transportation announced Friday the pass is completely open through to Cooke City. 

They say road conditions from Red Lodge to Vista Point have scattered wet spots. From Vista Point to the Wyoming state line could have icy spots. They say there may be snow showers as you move from the state line to Cooke City and you should watch for icy spots. 

MDT was worried earlier in the week the opening may be delayed due to snow, but winter conditions have slowed down enough to open the pass.

