Summer camps and activities available for your kids in Billings

It can be challenging for full-time working parents to find activities for their children during the summer. Billings has a variety of programs throughout the summer for kids.

The Billings YMCA camps include The Great Outdoors and Cheer and Dance Camp. They also offer sports camps like basketball, golf and Pickleball camps and traditional camps like kindercamp and leadership camp. These camps are offered to kids ages preschool through 12th grade.

MSU Billings Kids on Campus programs include Babysitting 101 where kids receive full CPR and First Aid certification. Future Chefs and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation camps are offered as well and help kids open their minds to new career possibilities. Their I Think Camps include engineering and coding-specific camps, like Lego Robotics and Raspberry Pi. These camps range from 2nd through 9th grades.

Billings Parks and Recreation has outdoor camps, fitness camps and aquatic camps. Their camps include Girls Ninja Warrior Camp, Aquanuts and Pioneer Playhouse. Their camps are offered to kids kindergarten through 12th grade.

These groups have camps between June 5 through August 18.