Summer camps and activities available for your kids in Billings

It can be challenging for full-time working parents to find activities for their children during the summer. Billings has a variety of programs throughout the summer for kids.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Kently Kuntz (left) credits Billings area first responders, including Lynn Galavotti (right), for saving his lfie when he fell asleep at the wheel last November and collided with the back of a semitrailer.
