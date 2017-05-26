Powell psychologist indicted in Medicaid fraud case

Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's secretary of state's office says 37 percent of registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Wednesday.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the assault case against Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat in a Thursday special election. (all times local):
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
