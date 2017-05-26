Greg Gianforte apologizes in victory speech - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Greg Gianforte apologizes in victory speech

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BOZEMAN, Mont. -

Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.

In his opening remarks Gianforte offered an apology after admitting to making a mistake Wednesday during an incident with a reporter at his campaign office.

App users: Watch Gianforte's speech here. 

  • Most Popular