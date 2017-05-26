Greg Gianforte apologizes in victory speech

Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
Kently Kuntz (left) credits Billings area first responders, including Lynn Galavotti (right), for saving his lfie when he fell asleep at the wheel last November and collided with the back of a semitrailer.
In the United States right now, there are 155,000 women living with Metastatic breast cancer.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
With a week to go before the May 25 special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist is hoping his outreach to college students will pay off at the ballot box.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
A Chicago woman, visiting family in Montana, captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
