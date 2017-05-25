Montana lawmakers react to Gianforte assault charges

After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.



Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester, and Governor Steve Bullock have responded. They are all aware of what happened last night between Gianforte and journalist, Ben Jacobs, of the guardian. Each politician had different views on the matter.



"Well, I've known Greg for 20 years," said Senator Steve Daines. "I was very surprised last night. I don't condone violence of any kind and I've got confidence in my local law enforcement back home as they investigate the matter. I think Greg should apologize. I think that is a wanted. And we'll let the people of Montana decide what happens tonight."



Senator Jon Tester released a statement that said "This is in the hands of law enforcement. But part of the job representing the people of Montana is answering basic questions on important topics, topics such as how a dangerous healthcare plan could impact the very people you are trying to represent. It's part of the job."



Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan also commented on the matter.



"Yeah, I think he should apologize," said Ryan. "I know he has his own version and I'm sure he's gonna have more to say, but there's no call for this. No matter what. On any circumstance. The people of the state of Montana are gonna decide today who they will send to Congress."



In another statement, Governor Steve Bullock said, "It is unsettling on many levels that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions. Yesterday's events serve as another wake up call to all Montanans and Americans that we must restore civility in politics and governing, and demand more from people who hold the public's trust," said Governor Steve Bullock. "One thing is clear: no matter what happens today, the actions of Gianforte do not reflect the values of Montana or its people."