Law Professor speaks on possible Gianforte repercussions

Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground. With the special election taking place Thursday and Gianforte's court date on June 7th, Gianforte may still face repercussions, even if he is elected.

In Montana, a misdemeanor assault comes with penalties ranging from fines up to $500, to 6 months in jail, or possibly both.

Gianforte's court date is after the election, so there is a potential he could win but still face jail time.

Anthony Johnstone, a law professor at the University of Montana said if he is elected, the US constitution gives congress the power to determine it's rules and to punish members for disorderly behavior

He can be expelled, but only with the concurrence of two-thirds of it's members.

Johnstone also says even if Gianforte does face jail time, he may still be able to occupy his seat.