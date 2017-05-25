Law Professor speaks on possible Gianforte repercussions

After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
Kently Kuntz (left) credits Billings area first responders, including Lynn Galavotti (right), for saving his lfie when he fell asleep at the wheel last November and collided with the back of a semitrailer.
In the United States right now, there are 155,000 women living with Metastatic breast cancer.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
Kently Kuntz (left) credits Billings area first responders, including Lynn Galavotti (right), for saving his lfie when he fell asleep at the wheel last November and collided with the back of a semitrailer.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
A Chicago woman, visiting family in Montana, captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods.
Alexis Levinson from Buzzfeed recounted the incident between congressional candidate Greg Gianforte and reporter Ben Jacobs Wednesday evening. Levinson said that the body slam came out of nowhere.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's secretary of state's office says 37 percent of registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Wednesday.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
