West's Maddie Brockel Puts ACL Tear, Opponents Behind Her

"It was the beginning of our soccer season, and I just went up against a girl from Butte, and then my knee just kind of gave out."

That's Billings West's Maddie Brockel's story of how she tore her ACL this past September. She doesn't sound too broken up does she? That's probably because she's still doing things like this.

And this.

A junior for the Golden Bears, Maddie took the Class AA crown in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash in both her freshman and sophomore seasons. And for a girl that fast, not even an ACL injury could slow her down.

"Getting back wasn't that hard, but it's just that sometimes my knee is in pain sometimes, but not much," said Brockel. "So for the most part back to normal."

Fast ACL recoveries are becoming more and more common amongst athletes, but in Maddie's case, it may be her sport of choice that allowed her to bounce back so quickly.

"There's no rotation involved," said OrthoMontana and A.M.P. orthopedic surgeon James Elliott. "Anytime you start adding any rotation, or huge stresses across it, that's where the knee has problems. When they're straight ahead running, it's pretty much a direct load straight forward."

With advancements in arthroscopic surgery, ACL procedures have become minimally invasive over the past decade. But it's not new technology that has athletes like Maddie recovering from their injuries faster, it's a new way of thinking from physical trainers.

"They're pushing the patients, especially young ones, on strength," said Billings Clinic physician assistant Elie Soueidi. "As the graft is healing, we're working all the while on range of motion and strength, so that when enough time has passed to assume that we have enough healing, then she can really push forward."

The idea behind this new age of sports medicine is that while the knee itself may be healing, the stronger the muscles around it become, the easier it will be for the athlete to return to their original form, if not return stronger.



"By the time you're done with the therapy, you're going to be stronger than you were before," said Soueidi. "And that's the average patient, because the average patient is not Maddie Brockel. She was already in shape. She put the effort in, she had the right assistance, and so I'm proud of the fact that she's still competing, and she's still doing well."

So well in fact, Maddie is first in the AA in the 200 meter, the 400 meter, and is second in the 100 meter. To her, much like many of her opponents, her ACL tear is far behind her.

"When I come out here I don't think 'Oh I tore my ACL,'" said Maddie. "I just kind of go through exactly what I went through, and just have the strong mindset in your head that you're fine, and you'll do okay."

As a five time individual state champion, it's safe to say Maddie will be looking to do much better than okay tomorrow in Butte.