Faith leaders lead vigil for bomb victims

LONDON (AP) - Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

footage that captured the moment a Muslim man and Jewish woman prayed together in the wake of the Manchester attack.



Leaders from Manchester's Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities echoed the message that extremists would not drive a wedge between the city's religious groups.



Irfan Chishti, the imam of Manchester's biggest mosque, told the crowd, "There are no divisions here tonight."



The Catholic bishop for the area, John Arnold, read a message from Pope Francis. Arnold said the pontiff offered "his assurance of his prayers for the injured and for all who have died."



A British man of Libyan descent who died in the attack has been blamed for the bombing.



The brief event ended with people lifting their hands in the air during a moment of silence.