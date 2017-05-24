Faith leaders lead vigil for bomb victims

Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Police say a suspected suicide bomb blast near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital has killed a policeman and injured four other officers.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi man is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge after police say he purposefully locked a disabled child in a hot car to punish the girl's mother. Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Windham was arrested last Thursday after witnesses said he walked away from a car with a girl inside. The Clarion-Ledger reports that the heat index was 90 degrees at the time.
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
