Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

A Chicago woman, visiting family in Montana, captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi man is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge after police say he purposefully locked a disabled child in a hot car to punish the girl's mother. Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Windham was arrested last Thursday after witnesses said he walked away from a car with a girl inside. The Clarion-Ledger reports that the heat index was 90 degrees at the time.
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
