Local athlete shares shock, support following Manchester bombing

As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
Rocky Mountain College and Visit Billings announced Tuesday the NAIA has selected Billings as the host community for the 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Rocky Mountain College and Visit Billings announced Tuesday the NAIA has selected Billings as the host community for the 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.