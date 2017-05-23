Local athlete returning home to England shares shock, support following Manchester bombing

On the Rocky Mountain College Soccer field, men from around the world unite to form one team. Now, as the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.

Edward Cass said Monday's bombing in Manchester hit very close to home.

"I'm actually from York, England, which on a train is about an hour North of Manchester," the RMC Soccer Senior Defender said. "England's very small, so to me it's all home."

Following Monday's bombing, Cass said he contacted family and friends immediately upon learning of Manchester's bombing that claimed 22 lives and injured dozens more.

"One of my best friends actually lives in Manchester," Cass said. "He actually lives next door to where the explosion happens, and he says the streets are still on lockdown."

Cass said he knew of similar bombings happening in surrounding countries such as Syria, Belgium, and Germany, but did not expect an attack in his community's backyard. As Cass prepared to return to England Tuesday, he said other members of his family are also getting involved in efforts to help Manchester heal, including his uncle, a police officer whom Cass said is now deployed to helping secure the Manchester area.

"It's nice to hear that people are giving back," Cass said, "but it's hard for families of lost ones. They're never going to get that child back or that loved one back."

Cass sent his condolences to families and loved ones of those hurt in the Manchester bombing, and while some wounds never heal, Cass said he is also thankful to feel the support of his teammates at this time.

"It's hard being away from home on this side of the world, but it's nice to know people are always so supportive," Cass said.

Cass said he continues to receive messages of support from his Battlin Bears teammates and other members of the Billings community, and encourages the world continue to support Manchester and the fight against terrorist attacks like the one that claimed innocent English lives.

"It's important that we stand together as one."

Hear from Edward Cass as he shares his reaction to the Manchester bombing on KULR-8 News tonight.