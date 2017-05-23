Creative Services Producer

KULR-TV in Billings, MT seeks a creative commercial producer. The ideal candidate must be able to write, shoot, and edit commercials and manage projects from concept to air. Must also have the ability to tell a story through visuals, graphics and sound. Must be deadline driven and able to handle multiple projects simultaneously. Must be a team player. Photoshop experience necessary. Other responsibilities as assigned.

Applicants should send cover letter, resume and example web link to jobs@kulr.com. Please include the Job Title "Creative Services Director" in the subject line. Send paper resume to: Station Manager, KULR-TV 2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT 59102. No phone calls please.

KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.