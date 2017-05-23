Montanans react to AIS Prevention Pass

When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
Rocky Mountain College and Visit Billings announced Tuesday the NAIA has selected Billings as the host community for the 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
According to a recent news release, officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel in Downtown Billings around midnight Saturday.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Hardin.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
