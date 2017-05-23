Montanans react to AIS Prevention Pass

Native American culture comprises a large part of the history and life in Montana. Tribal leaders said the summit is a way to cover topics like housing, agriculture, and alternative energy just to name a few. Leaders said they are working with the Native American Development Corporation and the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council to become more independent and self sustaining. The summit is a way for leaders to address issues pertaining to economic development in Indian country. ...

