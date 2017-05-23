Montana man charged with grandmother's stabbing death

ANACONDA, Mont. (AP) - A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.



The Montana Standard reports (bit.ly/2qT4U76) 21-year-old Tyler Smith was arrested after his grandmother was found dead on her kitchen floor with a knife in her back.



Police Chief Tim Barkell says a woman who works at an in-home salon in the residence called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. Monday after hearing 64-year-old Vicki Smith scream "he's stabbing me." The woman reported seeing Smith's grandson flee the residence.



Officers arrested Tyler Smith at his mother's house. Barkell says he has refused to talk with investigators.



Smith made an initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $1 million. He did not enter a plea.



The story has been updated to show the stabbing happened on Monday afternoon.



