NAIA extends contract with Billings to host 2019 women's basketball championship

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Rocky Mountain College and Visit Billings announced Tuesday the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) selected Billings, MT as the host community for the 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

The event was held for the first time in Billings earlier this year at MetraPark. The original contract with the NAIA has Billings hosting the championship in 2017 and 2018, but the success of 2017 has led the organization to extend through a third year.

"We are thrilled to be awarded a third year on our agreement to host the Women's NAIA Division I Basketball Tournament," said Bruce Parker, Rocky's Director of Athletics. "It is a tribute to our great community after an exceptional first year. The hard work by Visit Billings, Rocky Mountain College, the Frontier Conference and all of the tremendous sponsors and volunteers really paid off to help us produce a wonderful event. And what about the great facility and personnel from the Rimrock Auto Arena! I'm really excited about the next two years."

“Extending our two-year contract to a three-year contract bodes well for Billings as a sporting event host city. With these events on our résumé, we hope to continue building our sports offerings in the coming years,” Shelli Mann, the Billings Tourism Business Improvement District Chair, said.

The extended contract will allow the planning committee to offer two-year sponsorship agreements. To learn more about sponsoring the event or getting involved, please email Bruce Parker at bruce.parker@rocky.edu.

