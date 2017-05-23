New AIS prevention pass required for all Montana anglers

If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.

The AIS Prevention Pass is a new mandatory pass for all anglers.

Governor Steve Bullock signed Senate Bill 363, the main funding for Montana's fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species.

The bill came after the detection of invasive mussel larvae in the Tiber Reservoir and suspected detection in Canyon Ferry Reservoir last year.

It's estimated $3.2 million will be generated through prevention passes for this effort.

The bill aims to be very aggressive in prevention, monitoring, sampling and inspecting boats and water crafts around the state.

The fee is $2.00 for residents and $15.00 for nonresident prevention passes.

If you already purchased your fishing license for this year, you will need to go back in to get the prevention pass. If you purchased a fishing license after May 19, the pass will be included.

You can check out Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website for more information at http://fwp.mt.gov/. Remember this pass will be required for all anglers.