Roger Moore Passes Away at Age 89

Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
According to a recent news release, officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel in Downtown Billings around midnight Saturday.
Montana State University, Billings is hosting a conference today to help fight against human trafficking.
Cowles Montana Media will be live streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore statewide on SWX.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
An appellate attorney for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez says he believes it is still uncertain as to whether Hernandez took his own life.
Skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out at a Florida airport following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights. Broward Sheriff's officials tell ABC News that deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers. CBS News reports nine flight...
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to a recent news release, officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel in Downtown Billings around midnight Saturday.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Hardin.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
