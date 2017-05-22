Operation Blue Light to honor fallen deputy, support Montana law enforcement

One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.

One Source Lighting is joining other businesses in the Treasure State to take part in Operation Blue Light.

The store is giving the blue light bulbs away for free, but they are taking donations to go toward the education fund for Deputy's Moore children.

Wednesday, May 24, you're encouraged to turn on your front porch light with a blue bulb, to show law enforcement you support them, not just on this one day but every day.

All across Montana businesses and individuals have already stepped up to donate money and offered to be pickup locations for the blue bulbs.