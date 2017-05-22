MSUB holds conference to fight against human trafficking

Montana State University, Billings is hosting a conference today to help fight against human trafficking.

The conference was held in Petro Hall at MSUB. Different law enforcement agencies teamed up to discuss the important issue of human trafficking and why it's important here in Billings.

Co-founder and co-chair of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force, Stephanie Baucus, said Montana is fourth for the biggest human trafficking problem, per capita. She said the goal of the conference is to increase awareness and resources. She also said that another goal is to protect our youth in Montana. Baucus explained why this is important for the community.

"It's very important that everyone in the community know that this does happen here," said Baucus. "I think the FBI will tell you there - any given day, there are about five victims, at least every night and, so, when you're online, when you're on apps like a dating app like Tinder, there's things- are where predators, pimps help hunt their victims."

350 people have registered to attend the Fight Human Trafficking conference at MSUB. This conference is a 3 day conference. The last day is Wednesday.

